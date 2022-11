ESPN published this video item, entitled “Jose Alvarado and Kevin Porter Jr. were both ejected after late-game altercation | NBA on ESPN” – below is their description.

Jose Alvarado and Kevin Porter Jr. were both ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Pelicans’ win against the Rockets after Alvarado was fouled by Porter and the two were separated. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.