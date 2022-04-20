Jimmy Butler’s 45 PTS joins Dwayne Wade and LeBron James in Heat history 😳

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Jimmy Butler’s 45 PTS joins Dwayne Wade and LeBron James in Heat history 😳” – below is their description.

=Jimmy Butler had 45 PTS, 5 REB & 5 AST as he led the Miami Heat to a win in Game 2 vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Butler joined Dwyane Wade and LeBron James as the only Heat players all-time to have three 40-point playoff performances.

In This Story: Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are an American professional basketball team based in Atlanta. The Hawks compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Southeast Division. The team plays its home games at State Farm Arena.

In This Story: LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.

James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.

In This Story: Miami

Miami, officially the City of Miami, is a coastal metropolis located in Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida, US. With a population of 467,963 as of the 2020 census, it is the 44th-largest city in the United States and the core of the nation’s eighth-largest metropolitan area.

In This Story: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are an American professional basketball team based in Miami. The Heat compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Eastern Conference Southeast Division. The club plays its home games at FTX Arena, and has won three NBA championships.

