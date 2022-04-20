ESPN published this video item, entitled “Jerry West demands retraction and apology for depiction in series ‘Winning Time’ | NBA Today” – below is their description.

Jerry West demands retraction and apology for depiction in series ‘Winning Time’ | NBA Today Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe react to Jerry West demanding a retraction and an apology for HBO Max’s depiction of his character in the series “Winning Time.” #NBAToday #NBA ESPN YouTube Channel

