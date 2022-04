ESPN published this video item, entitled “Jaylen Brown’s CLUTCH 22 PTS & 6 AST lead Celtics in comeback over Nets 🍀” – below is their description.

Jaylen Brown had 22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST & 3 STL for the Boston Celtics in their Game 2 win over the Brooklyn Nets. This was the Celtics’ fifth-largest playoff comeback win in the past 25 years. ESPN YouTube Channel

