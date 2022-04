ESPN published this video item, entitled Jalen Rose: If the Miami Heat are focused, this could be a sweep! 完 | Jalen & Jacoby below is their description.

Jalen Rose and David Jacoby discuss Jimmy Butlers 45-piece leading the Heat to a 115-105 win over the Hawks to take Game 2. #ESPN #NBA ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.