Ja Morant extends 20+ PTS streak to 12 straight games, two shy of franchise record 👀

Ja Morant put up a solid 23 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST & 1 STL on 7-17 FG with 2 3PM as the Memphis Grizzlies have now won consecutive games by 25+ points for the 3rd time in franchise history and the first time since 2003, by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 132-107.

