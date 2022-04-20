ESPN published this video item, entitled “Ja Morant chalks up NEAR TRIPLE-DOUBLE as Grizzlies run away with Game 2 🐻” – below is their description.

Ja Morant went off for the Grizzlies putting up 23 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST & 1 STL on 9-16 FG with 2 3PT, nearly recording the Memphis Grizzlies’ first franchise postseason triple-double, to help put away the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-96. ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.