Ja Morant chalks up NEAR TRIPLE-DOUBLE as Grizzlies run away with Game 2 🐻

Ja Morant went off for the Grizzlies putting up 23 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST & 1 STL on 9-16 FG with 2 3PT, nearly recording the Memphis Grizzlies’ first franchise postseason triple-double, to help put away the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-96.

Ja Morant

Temetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant is an American professional basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies of the National Basketball Association. He played college basketball for the Murray State Racers, where he was a consensus first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2019.

Memphis

Memphis is a city on the Mississippi River in southwest Tennessee, famous for the influential strains of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll that originated there. Elvis Presley, B.B. King and Johnny Cash recorded albums at the legendary Sun Studio, and Presley’s Graceland mansion is a popular attraction. Other music landmarks include the Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, Blues Hall of Fame and Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are an American professional basketball team based in Memphis, Tennessee. The Grizzlies compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Southwest Division. The Grizzlies play their home games at FedExForum. The team is owned by Robert Pera.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are an American professional basketball team based in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Northwest Division. Founded in 1989, the team is owned by Glen Taylor who also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

