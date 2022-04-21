ESPN published this video item, entitled “I’ve got to get Kevin Durant to his spots – Kyrie Irving on Nets’ loss to Celtics | NBA on ESPN” – below is their description.

Kyrie Irving addresses the media following the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-107 loss in Game 2 to the Boston Celtics, discussing the Celtics’ tough defense, how he and Kevin Durant can improve their play and more. ESPN YouTube Channel

