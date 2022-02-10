Irene Schouten Wins The Gold Medal For Speed Skating .. AGAIN!!! | 2022 Winter Olympics

by

Eurosport published this video item, entitled “Irene Schouten Wins The Gold Medal For Speed Skating .. AGAIN!!! | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

Irene Schouten makes The Netherlands beam with pride after achieving second gold medal for speed skating!

Subscribe to the #HomeOfTheOlympics in Europe to stream every unmissable moment from the 2022 Winter Olympics eurosport.com 

For news, results, schedules and all of the latest coverage from Beijing, visit https://www.eurosport.com

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/eurosport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Eurosport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eurosport

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/eurosport

Eurosport YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Eurosport

Eurosport is a pan-European television sports network and a subsidiary of Discovery. Eurosport owns a wide range of rights across many sports but generally does not bid for premium priced rights such as those to major football leagues.

Recent from Eurosport:

Ben O’Connor on his journey to becoming a leader in a French team | Eurosport Cycling

Category: Sport

Five times World Champion Elinor Barker on training during pregnancy | Eurosport Cycling

Category: Sport

Matteo Trentin out-sprints for the win! | 2022 Grand Prix Le Samyn – Highlights | Eurosport

Category: Sport

In This Story: Beijing

Beijing, China’s sprawling capital, has history stretching back 3 millennia. Yet it’s known as much for modern architecture as its ancient sites such as the grand Forbidden City complex, the imperial palace during the Ming and Qing dynasties.

2 Recent Items: Beijing

CPPCC spokesperson lauds 2022 Winter Olympics as impressive, memorable

Category: News

This is China: What makes the 2022 Two Sessions special?

Category: News

In This Story: Netherlands

The Netherlands, informally Holland, is a country primarily located in Western Europe and partly in the Caribbean, forming the largest constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. In Europe, it consists of 12 provinces that border Germany to the east, Belgium to the south, and the North Sea to the northwest, with maritime borders in the North Sea with those countries and the United Kingdom. In the Caribbean, it consists of three special municipalities: the islands of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. The country’s official language is Dutch, with West Frisian as a secondary official language in the province of Friesland, and English and Papiamentu as secondary official languages in the Caribbean Netherlands. Dutch Low Saxon and Limburgish are recognised regional languages (spoken in the east and southeast respectively), while Sinte Romani and Yiddish are recognised non-territorial languages.

2 Recent Items: Netherlands

Germany decides to send weapons from its military to Ukraine | DW News

Category: News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Thousands rally in multiple countries in opposition to invasion

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....