Will Ferrell gets the Kings crowd going

by
Will ferrell gets the kings crowd going

NHL published this video item, entitled “Will Ferrell gets the Kings crowd going” – below is their description.

Kings fan Will Ferrell cheers on his team and tries to pump up the crowd Tuesday night against the Rangers

Subscribe to our channel for the latest hockey action by clicking the big, red shiny SUBSCRIBE button.

Watch live hockey wherever you are: https://www.nhl.com/subscribe

Breaking news, scores, stats, analysis & real-time highlights: https://www.nhl.com

Feeling social?

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nhl

Facebook: http://facebook.com/nhl

Instagram: http://instagram.com/nhl

NHL YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NHL

Content from The official YouTube channel for the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recent from NHL:

Oilers @ Rangers 11/26 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Draisaitl, Oilers put up FOUR in the 3rd for crazy comeback

Category: NHL

A historic night in Boston! | All Nightly NHL Goals 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: NHL

The National Hockey League is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprising 32 teams—25 in the United States and 7 in Canada. It is considered to be the premier professional ice hockey league in the world, and is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

Get official NHL Kit #Ad

2 Recent Items: NHL

Oilers @ Rangers 11/26 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Draisaitl, Oilers put up FOUR in the 3rd for crazy comeback

Category: NHL

In This Story: Will Ferrell

4 Recent Items: Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell Reveals Most Popular ‘Elf’ Lines Screamed At Him By Fans

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell Share How They Prepare for Christmas!

Category: Entertainment

Will Ferrell Was on SpongeBob?

Category: Tech

Ryan Reynolds can’t sing in front of Will Ferrell!

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.