Sabres off to a quick start... 2 goals in one minute

The Buffalo Sabres are off to a quick start with back-to-back goals in the opening minute of play against the Montreal Canadiens. Rasmus Dahlin opens scoring with a nice pass from Tage Thompson, which is followed by another goal just 17 seconds later from JJ Peterka. The Sabres lead 2-0 in the first minute of play. NHL YouTube Channel

