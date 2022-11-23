Sabres off to a quick start… 2 goals in ONE MINUTE

by
Sabres off to a quick start... 2 goals in one minute

NHL published this video item, entitled “Sabres off to a quick start… 2 goals in ONE MINUTE” – below is their description.

The Buffalo Sabres are off to a quick start with back-to-back goals in the opening minute of play against the Montreal Canadiens. Rasmus Dahlin opens scoring with a nice pass from Tage Thompson, which is followed by another goal just 17 seconds later from JJ Peterka. The Sabres lead 2-0 in the first minute of play.

NHL YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NHL

Content from The official YouTube channel for the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recent from NHL:

Oilers @ Rangers 11/26 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Draisaitl, Oilers put up FOUR in the 3rd for crazy comeback

Category: NHL

A historic night in Boston! | All Nightly NHL Goals 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: Montreal

Montréal is the largest city in Canada’s Québec province. It’s set on an island in the Saint Lawrence River and named after Mt. Royal, the triple-peaked hill at its heart.

1 Recent Items: Montreal

Canadiens @ Blackhawks 11/25 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: NHL

The National Hockey League is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprising 32 teams—25 in the United States and 7 in Canada. It is considered to be the premier professional ice hockey league in the world, and is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

Get official NHL Kit #Ad

2 Recent Items: NHL

Oilers @ Rangers 11/26 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

Draisaitl, Oilers put up FOUR in the 3rd for crazy comeback

Category: NHL

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.