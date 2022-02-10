NHL published this video item, entitled “Rask’s Retires & Habs Hire St. Louis as Coach | Fantasy on Ice” – below is their description.

Pete and Nick have the fantasy reaction to some big news around the NHL with Tuukka Rask retiring, Brad Marchand being suspended six games and the Canadiens hiring Martin St. Louis as their new coach. The guys debate which Bruins goalie, Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman, will be more valuable in fantasy for the rest of this season and why Cole Caufield could be the biggest beneficiary from Montreal’s coaching change. Other players and teams discussed in this episode are Matt Murray’s resurgent play and first game against the Penguins, the Stanley Cup futures appeal of the Flames and Vezina Trophy candidacy of Jacob Markstrom, whether to hold or fold on Ryan Hartman of the Wild, Patrik Laine’s bounce-back performance, Robert Thomas vs. Ivan Barbashev from the Blues, Blake Coleman, Reilly Smith, Gustav Nyquist, Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha and more.

