NHL published this video item, entitled “Mid-air bat! ⚾” – below is their description.

Subscribe to our channel for the latest hockey action by clicking the big, red shiny SUBSCRIBE button.

Watch live hockey wherever you are: https://www.nhl.com/tv

Breaking news, scores, stats, analysis & real-time highlights: https://www.nhl.com

Feeling social?

Twitter: http://twitter.com/nhl

Facebook: http://facebook.com/nhl

Instagram: http://instagram.com/nhl

NHL YouTube Channel