Flames score fastest 2 goals in franchise history!

by
NHL published this video item, entitled "Flames score fastest 2 goals in franchise history!"

The Calgary Flames get off to a hot start in San Jose, when forward Tyler Toffoli scores in the first 15 seconds off of a nice pass from Dillon Dube. The flame keeps burning and just 15 seconds later Dube tucks it in to extend the Flames lead 2-0 against the Sharks in less than a minute.

