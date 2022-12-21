NHL published this video item, entitled “Flames score fastest 2 goals in franchise history!” – below is their description.

The Calgary Flames get off to a hot start in San Jose, when forward Tyler Toffoli scores in the first 15 seconds off of a nice pass from Dillon Dube. The flame keeps burning and just 15 seconds later Dube tucks it in to extend the Flames lead 2-0 against the Sharks in less than a minute. NHL YouTube Channel

