Fantasy Championship Waiver Wire Pickups | Fantasy on Ice

Pete and Nick are going down to the wire with two weeks left in the regular season to help you win your fantasy championship. They discuss how the Canucks are suddenly back in the Stanley Cup Playoff race thanks to their core players, Matty Beniers’ strong performance since joining the Kraken and goalie replacement options for injured Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry. Other players and topics covered in this episode include emerging rookie Vasily Podkolzin, the return of Brock Boeser and Carey Price, the futures betting appeal of the Blues and Hurricanes, Beniers vs. Cole Caufield and Robin Lehner vs. Logan Thompson for the rest of this season, fantasy playoff standouts like Tim Stutzle, Trevor Zegras, Noah Hanifin, Matt Boldy and more.

The National Hockey League is a professional ice hockey league in North America comprising 32 teams—25 in the United States and 7 in Canada. It is considered to be the premier professional ice hockey league in the world, and is one of the major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada.

