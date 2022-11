NHL published this video item, entitled “Check out these late game heroics! | All Nightly NHL Goals 2022” – below is their description.

Check out all of the NHL goals scored on Sunday November 13th, 2022, including the Flyers putting on a passing clinic against the Stars, a last second tying goal leading to an overtime winner and more from Sunday NHL YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.