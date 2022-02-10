NHL published this video item, entitled “All-Star Weekend: Mascot Medieval Games” – below is their description.
The NHL mascots kept up their antics at All-Star Weekend with a new tradition: the Mascot Medieval Games
Subscribe to our channel for the latest hockey action by clicking the big, red shiny SUBSCRIBE button.
Watch live hockey wherever you are: https://www.nhl.com/subscribe
Breaking news, scores, stats, analysis & real-time highlights: https://www.nhl.com
Feeling social?
Twitter: http://twitter.com/nhl
Facebook: http://facebook.com/nhl
Instagram: http://instagram.com/nhlNHL YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.