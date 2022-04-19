ESPN published this video item, entitled “I thought the Grizzlies would TORCH the Timberwolves – Brian Windhorst | The Hoop Collective” – below is their description.

Brian Windhorst admits on The Hoop Collective that he was very wrong with his predictions of how the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies series would pan out after seeing how Game 1 played out. #ESPN #NBAonESPN #NBAToday ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.