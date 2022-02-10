“I have run out of ideas!” 🤷‍♂️ Mikel Arteta doesn’t know how to solve Arsenal’s red card crisis

by

BT Sport published this video item, entitled “”I have run out of ideas!” 🤷‍♂️ Mikel Arteta doesn’t know how to solve Arsenal’s red card crisis” – below is their description.

Mikel Arteta speaks to BT Sport after Arsenal defeated Wolves 1-0 at Molineux to earn their first win of 2022.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the BT Sport YouTube channel.

Get a BT Sport Monthly Pass now! – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Visit and subscribe to our ‘BT Sport Boxing’ YouTube channel ➡️ http://www.youtube.com/c/btsportboxing

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport

Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport

Website: http://sport.bt.com

BT Sport YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BT Sport

BT Sport is a group of pay television sports channels in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It holds exclusive live UK and Republic of Ireland TV rights to 58 Premier League matches per season, the UEFA Champions League and more.

BT Sport is available on the BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media television platforms in the UK and Sky, Eir TV and Vodafone TV in the Republic of Ireland.

Subscribe #Ad

Recent from BT Sport:

History of the Beef: Colby Covington v Jorge Masvidal | UFC 272 BT Sport promo

Category: Sport

Lazio v Napoli (1-2) | Ruiz sends Napoli to the top of Serie A | Serie A Highlights

Category: Sport

Spezia v AS Roma (0-1) | Tammy Abraham Rescues Mourinho’s Side In 99th Minute | Serie A Highlights

Category: Sport

In This Story: Arsenal

Arsenal F.C. is a football club which is based in North London. Arsenal play their home matches at the Emirates Stadium.

5 Recent Items: Arsenal

Seb Gorka: ‘Quite frightening’ Joe Biden is in control of a nuclear arsenal

Category: News

UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backs vote to isolate Russia over war in Ukraine | LIVE

Category: News

Plea to ‘close skies’ as Ukrainians decide to stay home despite Russian attacks | ITV News

Category: News

Live: U.S. nuclear commander testifies to House panel amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Category: News

David Luiz listening to Spurs chat #shorts

Category: Premier League

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....