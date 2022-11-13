Willie Mullins with the latest update on Allaho, Ferny Hollow and Flame Bearer – Racing TV

by
Willie mullins with the latest update on allaho, ferny hollow and flame bearer - racing tv

Racing TV published this video item, entitled “Willie Mullins with the latest update on Allaho, Ferny Hollow and Flame Bearer – Racing TV” – below is their description.

Willie Mullins discusses Hercule Du Seuil’s Navan victory plus provides an update on Ferny Hollow and Flame Bearer, who were both declared non-runners at Navan, as well as Allaho who was ruled out of the King George this week.

Racing TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Racing TV

Racing TV (formerly Racing UK) is a British television channel with 34 racecourses as shareholders and fixtures from 61 racecourses broadcast live on its output. The station is dedicated to horse racing broadcasting over 70% of all live racing from Britain and Ireland, including nearly 90% of all Group and Graded races.

Recent from Racing TV:

Road To Cheltenham from Clonmel with special guest Davy Russell- Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing

A PLUS TARD primed for Betfair Chase repeat at Haydock – Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing

BLUE LORD strikes after a fabulous finish in Clonmel Oil Chase – Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing, Energy, Oil & Gas

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.