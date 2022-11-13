Racing TV published this video item, entitled “Willie Mullins with the latest update on Allaho, Ferny Hollow and Flame Bearer – Racing TV” – below is their description.

Willie Mullins discusses Hercule Du Seuil’s Navan victory plus provides an update on Ferny Hollow and Flame Bearer, who were both declared non-runners at Navan, as well as Allaho who was ruled out of the King George this week. Racing TV YouTube Channel

