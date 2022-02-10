Whoosh! Elle Est Belle powers home to win the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle – Racing TV

Dan Skelton’s classy mare, who finished third in the Champion Bumper last season, left it late to collar the gutsy Gentleman At Arms in a thrilling finish to the Listed contest at Huntingdon.

Racing TV (formerly Racing UK) is a British television channel with 34 racecourses as shareholders and fixtures from 61 racecourses broadcast live on its output. The station is dedicated to horse racing broadcasting over 70% of all live racing from Britain and Ireland, including nearly 90% of all Group and Graded races.

