Racing TV published this video item, entitled “The Verdict Returns! – Angus analyses the standout performances this flat season incl. Native Trail” – below is their description.

Angus McNae returns to give his verdict on the impressive performances we’ve seen so far this flat season. He drills down into the underlying numbers to shed light on those horses running particularly good times. Racing TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.