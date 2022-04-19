The Verdict Returns! – Angus analyses the standout performances this flat season incl. Native Trail

Angus McNae returns to give his verdict on the impressive performances we’ve seen so far this flat season. He drills down into the underlying numbers to shed light on those horses running particularly good times.

About This Source - Racing TV

Racing TV (formerly Racing UK) is a British television channel with 34 racecourses as shareholders and fixtures from 61 racecourses broadcast live on its output. The station is dedicated to horse racing broadcasting over 70% of all live racing from Britain and Ireland, including nearly 90% of all Group and Graded races.

