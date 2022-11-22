At The Races published this video item, entitled “OFF THE FENCE | STATE MAN & PROTEKTORAT + CONSTITUTION HILL DEBACLE” – below is their description.

Off The Fence is back! Season 3 kicks off with a bang as Vanessa Ryle, Barry Geraghty and Tony Keenan review the best of last week’s action. Is State Man Mullins’ number one Champion Hurdle hope? Can Protektorat win the Skeltons a Cheltenham Gold Cup? Should Jonbon be so short for the Arkle? The team answer these questions and much more in association with BoyleSports. #OffTheFence ——————- At The Races YouTube Channel

