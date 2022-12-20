At The Races published this video item, entitled “OFF THE FENCE | BEST BETS FOR CHRISTMAS RACING + GALOPIN DES CHAMPS & APPRECIATE IT REVIEW” – below is their description.

Best bets for Christmas are here from team Off The Fence! Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are here to preview the King George meeting, the Coral Welsh National and all the big festive action from Leopardstown and Limerick, as well as a quick review of Galopin Des Champs and Appreciate It’s sparkling returns and the retirement of Davy Russell. #OffTheFence – in association with BoyleSports ——————- At The Races YouTube Channel

