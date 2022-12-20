OFF THE FENCE | BEST BETS FOR CHRISTMAS RACING + GALOPIN DES CHAMPS & APPRECIATE IT REVIEW

Best bets for Christmas are here from team Off The Fence! Barry Geraghty, Tony Keenan and Vanessa Ryle are here to preview the King George meeting, the Coral Welsh National and all the big festive action from Leopardstown and Limerick, as well as a quick review of Galopin Des Champs and Appreciate It’s sparkling returns and the retirement of Davy Russell.

#OffTheFence – in association with BoyleSports

Sky Sports Racing (formerly At The Races) is a British pay television channel devoted to horse racing. It is a joint venture between Sky Group and Arena Racing Company.

