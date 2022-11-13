I LIKE TO MOVE IT defies top-weight to win the 2022 Greatwood Hurdle for the Twiston-Davies team

by
I like to move it defies top-weight to win the 2022 greatwood hurdle for the twiston-davies team

Racing TV published this video item, entitled “I LIKE TO MOVE IT defies top-weight to win the 2022 Greatwood Hurdle for the Twiston-Davies team” – below is their description.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ I Like To Move It continued his love affair with Cheltenham’s old course when carrying top-weight to victory in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Twice a winner over this course and distance last autumn, he won the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle on this card 12 months ago and was always to the fore on this occasion in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Only five flights of hurdles were jumped throughout the two-mile handicap with low sun signalling the removal of the timber in the home straight and it was the winner and the Paul Nicholls-trained Sonigino who led them along in the early stages that were devoid of any jumping tests.

The hurdling began down the back where I Like To Move It continued to dictate the pace and the five-year-old was still galloping strongly when 4-1 favourite Gin Coco moved stealthily into contention approaching what would be the final flight.

The duo pulled clear as the lung-busting run up the Cheltenham hill ensued, but the locally-trained winner soon edged ahead and was always in command in the closing stages as he landed the £100,000 feature.

Racing TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Racing TV

Racing TV (formerly Racing UK) is a British television channel with 34 racecourses as shareholders and fixtures from 61 racecourses broadcast live on its output. The station is dedicated to horse racing broadcasting over 70% of all live racing from Britain and Ireland, including nearly 90% of all Group and Graded races.

Recent from Racing TV:

Road To Cheltenham from Clonmel with special guest Davy Russell- Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing

A PLUS TARD primed for Betfair Chase repeat at Haydock – Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing

BLUE LORD strikes after a fabulous finish in Clonmel Oil Chase – Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing, Energy, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Paul Nicholls

Paul Frank Nicholls OBE is a British National Hunt horse trainer with stables at Ditcheat, Somerset. A relatively successful jump jockey, Nicholls has become the leading National Hunt trainer of his generation, finishing the 2007–08 season with 155 winners and a record £4 million in prize money.

4 Recent Items: Paul Nicholls

Get all the clues ahead of Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup meeting – Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing

Smart prospect! HERMES ALLEN blows away Ballymore field at Cheltenham

Category: British Horse Racing

Road To Cheltenham 2022/23 | Envoi Allen, Stage Star, Bravemansgame & Paul Nicholls | Episode 1

Category: British Horse Racing

GREANETEEN reclaims Haldon Gold Cup crown with dominant display at Exeter – Racing TV

Category: British Horse Racing

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.