Racing TV published this video item, entitled “I Am Fortunata creates a HUGE impression on debut at Thurles for Gordon Elliott – Racing TV” – below is their description.

The Getaway gelding looks a youngster with a bright future after landing the John Thomas McNamara Series Flat Races by 12 lengths in style at Thurles. Racing TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.