Didn’t look likely! 28-1 chance home by the lee causes a huge upset in the lismullen hdl at navan!

There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O’Brien’s Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan.

The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers’ Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings – but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.

Remarkably JJ Slevin was able to get Home By The Lee back into contention and he was one of three, alongside Bob Olinger and Ashdale Bob, to swarm upon Flooring Porter as the field entered the home straight.

As Gavin Cromwell’s staying star began to beat a retreat, a mistake from Ashdale Bob saw him also back-peddling as the Grade Two contest was left to Home By The Lee and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger to fight out the finish.

Racheal Blackmore was still travelling strongly aboard the dual Cheltenham Festival winner as the pair approached the last with little separating them, but when push came to shove it was O’Brien’s charge who pulled out more to record a two-length victory.

