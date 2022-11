At The Races published this video item, entitled “Constitution Hill is ready for Ascot!” – below is their description.

Constitution Hill is undoubtedly one of the most exciting Jumps horses around and we’ve visited Nicky Henderson’s yard to see the star ahead of his reappearance on Saturday at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing. ——————- At The Races YouTube Channel

