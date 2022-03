Racing TV published this video item, entitled “Chester Cup winner Falcon Eight gets off the mark over hurdles at Thurles – Racing TV” – below is their description.

The smart Flat performer, who is a son of Galileo, finished a promising fifth on his debut over hurdles in December, and built on that to land the 2m7f BetVictor Maiden Hurdle at Thurles. Racing TV YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.