“BAAEED IS ON A DIFFERENT LEVEL” | OLDER HORSE 2022 FLAT SEASON PREVIEW

Superstars Baaeed, Trueshan, Adayar and Golden Pal look set to light up the Flat season as older horses, and Matt Chapman, Kevin Blake and Seb Sanders are here to preview their campaigns for 2022 – also giving their best ante-post bet from the older horse crop to get you pumped for the summer months’ racing! In association with William Hill. Check out William Hill’s price boosts for the 2000 and 1000 Guineas here: https://a-t-r.com/37XjFgJ ——————- At The Races YouTube Channel

