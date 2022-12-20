Racing TV published this video item, entitled “Arkle contender? 2021 Supreme winner Appreciate It strikes on chasing debut” – below is their description.

Appreciate It made a winning debut over fences for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Punchestown.

As he often does, Townend kept things simple by bouncing into an early lead on the 2021 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner.

A problem last season meant he was only seen once, in the Champion Hurdle when he finished seventh behind Honeysuckle.

Sent chasing late in life as he will turn nine in a few weeks, he nevertheless still possesses a huge engine.

He briefly looked like having a fight on his hands as Top Bandit joined him early in the straight, but when asked to stretch Appreciate It, the 1-5 favourite, pulled seven lengths clear.

Betfair cut the winner to 4-1 from 5s for the Arkle in March and go 10-1 from 14s for the Turners Novices’ Chase.

#horse #horses #horseracing #cheltenham #cheltenhamfestival #sport

Racing TV YouTube Channel