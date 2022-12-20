Arkle contender? 2021 Supreme winner Appreciate It strikes on chasing debut

by
Arkle contender? 2021 supreme winner appreciate it strikes on chasing debut

Racing TV published this video item, entitled “Arkle contender? 2021 Supreme winner Appreciate It strikes on chasing debut” – below is their description.

Appreciate It made a winning debut over fences for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Punchestown.

As he often does, Townend kept things simple by bouncing into an early lead on the 2021 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner.

A problem last season meant he was only seen once, in the Champion Hurdle when he finished seventh behind Honeysuckle.

Sent chasing late in life as he will turn nine in a few weeks, he nevertheless still possesses a huge engine.

He briefly looked like having a fight on his hands as Top Bandit joined him early in the straight, but when asked to stretch Appreciate It, the 1-5 favourite, pulled seven lengths clear.

Betfair cut the winner to 4-1 from 5s for the Arkle in March and go 10-1 from 14s for the Turners Novices’ Chase.

Racing TV YouTube Channel

About This Source - Racing TV

Racing TV (formerly Racing UK) is a British television channel with 34 racecourses as shareholders and fixtures from 61 racecourses broadcast live on its output. The station is dedicated to horse racing broadcasting over 70% of all live racing from Britain and Ireland, including nearly 90% of all Group and Graded races.

In This Story: Punchestown

Punchestown Racecourse is located in the parish of Eadestown, between the R410 and R411 regional roads near Naas, County Kildare, in Ireland. It is known as the home of Irish Jumps Racing and plays host to the annual Punchestown Irish National Hunt Festival. The racecourse itself is right-handed with an undulating hurdle and steeplechase track. The hurdle course is one mile six furlongs in distance while the chase course is 2 miles. Punchestown Racecourse also has the only cross country banks course in Ireland.

