2000 GUINEAS & DERBY TIPS | 3YO COLTS | 2022 FLAT SEASON PREVIEW

Is Native Trail the 2000 Guineas winner in waiting? Can Luxembourg give Aidan O’Brien a record ninth Derby? Have the team unearthed a “dark” horse for the Classics? Matt Chapman, Kevin Blake and Seb Sanders preview the three-year-old colts division for the 2022 Flat Season, in association with William Hill.

About This Source - At The Races

Sky Sports Racing (formerly At The Races) is a British pay television channel devoted to horse racing. It is a joint venture between Sky Group and Arena Racing Company.

In This Story: Aidan O’Brien

Aidan Patrick O’Brien is an Irish horse racing trainer. Since 1996, he has been the private trainer at Ballydoyle Stables near Rosegreen in County Tipperary for John Magnier and his Coolmore Stud associates.

In This Story: Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a small European country, surrounded by Belgium, France and Germany. It’s mostly rural, with dense Ardennes forest and nature parks in the north, rocky gorges of the Mullerthal region in the east and the Moselle river valley in the southeast. Its capital, Luxembourg City, is famed for its fortified medieval old town perched on sheer cliffs.

