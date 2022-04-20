At The Races published this video item, entitled “1000 GUINEAS & OAKS TIPS | 3YO FILLIES | 2022 FLAT SEASON PREVIEW” – below is their description.

Is Inspiral the 1000 Guineas winner in waiting for Frankel? Which of Aidan O’Brien’s Classic hopes has the Ballydoyle maestro made the best noises about? Has Kevin unearthed the 10/1 winner of the 1000 Guineas? Watch Matt, Seb and Blake preview the 2022 three-year-old fillies in association with William Hill. Check out William Hill’s price boosts for the 2000 and 1000 Guineas here: https://a-t-r.com/37XjFgJ ——————- At The Races YouTube Channel

