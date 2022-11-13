Racing TV published this video item, entitled “1-10 favourite Nube Negra cruises clear to win the Shloer Chase for the second time at Cheltenham” – below is their description.

(1-10 Favourite) made light work of defending his Grade Two Shloer Chase crown as he came home the facile winner of the two-mile contest at Cheltenham today, day three of The November Meeting.

A comfortable six-length winner in 2021, his task today was made substantially easier with the defection of principal rival Edwardstone. The eight year old Dink gelding gave his partner Harry Skelton no cause for concern in 2022 as he sauntered to an eight-length triumph over Ganapathi.

Betfair/Paddy Power left Nube Negra unchanged at 12-1 for next month’s Grade One Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown Park (Saturday 3rd December).

Racing TV YouTube Channel