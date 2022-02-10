Have the LA Lakers hit rock bottom?! 🍿 🪨 | NBA Today

by

ESPN published this video item, entitled “Have the LA Lakers hit rock bottom?! 🍿 🪨 | NBA Today” – below is their description.

The NBA Today crew try to explain what has gone wrong for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who currently sit four games below .500 for the first time under Frank Vogel.

#ESPN #NBAToday #NBAonESPN

ESPN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ESPN

ESPN is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. The company was founded in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen along with his son Scott Rasmussen and Ed Egan. ESPN broadcasts primarily from studio facilities located in Bristol, Connecticut.

Recent from ESPN:

Alan Hahn unleashes a rant on MLB for allowing a lockout | Bart & Hahn

Category: Sport

Reacting to the Liberty’s $500k fine for chartering flights to away games last season | NBA Today

Category: Sport

How will the atmosphere be for James Harden’s home debut? | NBA Today

Category: Sport

In This Story: LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in NBA history.

James’s teams have played in eight consecutive NBA Finals (2011–2018) and ten finals in total between the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. His accomplishments include three NBA championships, four NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

James holds the all-time record for playoffs points, is third in all-time points, and eighth in all-time assists. James has been selected to the All-NBA First Team a record thirteen times, made the All-Defensive First Team five times, and has played in sixteen All-Star Games, in which he was selected All-Star MVP three times.

Books #Ad

3 Recent Items: LeBron James

There is NO REST for LeBron coming up – Dave McMenamin | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Perk on why LeBron should be concerned about the Lakers after loss to Mavs | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Is LeBron the second-best player off all time? Stephen A. & Mad Dog debate | First Take

Category: Sport

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

2 Recent Items: Los Angeles

Perk on why LeBron should be concerned about the Lakers after loss to Mavs | NBA Today

Category: Sport

We’ll see better basketball from the Lakers in the playoffs, if they make it! – Matt Barnes | TJI

Category: Sport

In This Story: Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are an American professional basketball team based in Los Angeles. The Lakers compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the league’s Western Conference Pacific Division.

5 Recent Items: Los Angeles Lakers

We’ll see better basketball from the Lakers in the playoffs, if they make it! – Matt Barnes | TJI

Category: Sport

Jalen Rose on Mavs vs. Lakers: I would be Luka Doncic today if I was in the league | Jalen & Jacoby

Category: Sport

Stephen A. is confident the Lakers will make the play-in tournament | First Take

Category: Sport

Mad Dog Russo says LeBron made a MISTAKE leaving the Cavs for the Lakers 😳🍿 | First Take

Category: Sport

The Lakers are a first round exit, IF they make the playoffs! – Jalen Rose

Category: Sport

In This Story: NBA

The National Basketball Association is a professional basketball league in North America. The league is composed of 30 teams and is one of the four major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada. It is the premier men’s professional basketball league in the world.

Buy NBA #Ad

6 Recent Items: NBA

James Harden Arrives for Philly Home Debut 📸

Category: NBA

Kevin Durant expected to return from injury, join Nets against Heat | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Alan Hahn unleashes a rant on MLB for allowing a lockout | Bart & Hahn

Category: Sport

Reacting to the Liberty’s $500k fine for chartering flights to away games last season | NBA Today

Category: Sport

How will the atmosphere be for James Harden’s home debut? | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Woj: Kevin Durant’s return is imminent | NBA Today

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....