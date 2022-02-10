Eurosport published this video item, entitled “Hanyu Goes For History But Chen Takes The Gold! | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

Great performance from both Hanyu Yuzuru and Nathan Chen. Hanyu attempted to make history with quadruple loop and Nathan Chen is on fire by taking Gold!

