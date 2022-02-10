Eurosport published this video item, entitled “‘Great header’ – Sweden’s Friberg rises highest to HEAD puck to team-mate | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

Sweden's Friberg rises highest to HEAD puck to team mate.

