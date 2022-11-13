DP World Tour published this video item, entitled “Tommy Fleetwood Final Round Winning Highlights | 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge” – below is their description.

Tommy Fleetwood held on to his crown at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after winning a thrilling battle with Ryan Fox down the stretch at the Gary Player Country Club.

► SUBSCRIBE: http://et.golf/Subscribe

The Nedbank Golf Challenge celebrates its milestone 40th edition this week as an international field gathers in Sun City for the penultimate event of the 2022 DP World Tour season. Tommy Fleetwood returns to South Africa to defend his title, three years on from when the event was last held, while home hope Thriston Lawrence, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson are all targeting their third Tour title of the campaign. Despite being without a victory worldwide since 2019 there is reason to believe Fleetwood could be on the cusp of a return to the winner’s circle. The World Number 25 finished tied fourth in his most recent appearance at the PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup in South Carolina and boasts three top fives to his name on the DP World Tour this year. Victory at the Portugal Masters saw Jordan Smith end a five-year wait for a title as he earned a wire-to-wire win to become a two-time champion on the DP World Tour. The success was reward for a hugely impressive campaign, during which he has amassed eight further top tens due to his consistent ball striking. Those performances have seen Smith rise to ninth on the DP World Tour Rankings, with only second-placed Ryan Fox ahead of him from this week’s field.

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DPWorldTour

► TWITTER: https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour

► INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/dpworldtour/

DP World Tour YouTube Channel