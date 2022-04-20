Tiger Woods vs Jon Rahm | Extended Highlights | 2018 Ryder Cup

Going head-to-head at the 2018 Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm put on a spectacular display at Le Golf National, Paris, with the Spaniard claiming a 2&1 victory.

Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States go head-to-head in match play competition. Drama, tension, incredible golf, camaraderie and sportsmanship are served in equal measure, captivating an audience of millions around the world. It’s an event that transcends sport, yet remains true to the spirit of its founder, Samuel Ryder.

The Ryder Cup has become one of the world's greatest sporting events. Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States go head-to-head in match play competition. Drama, tension, incredible golf, camaraderie and sportsmanship are served in equal measure, captivating an audience of millions around the world. It's an event that transcends sport, yet remains true to the spirit of its founder, Samuel Ryder.

