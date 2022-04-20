Ryder Cup published this video item, entitled “Tiger Woods vs Jon Rahm | Extended Highlights | 2018 Ryder Cup” – below is their description.

Going head-to-head at the 2018 Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm put on a spectacular display at Le Golf National, Paris, with the Spaniard claiming a 2&1 victory.

Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States go head-to-head in match play competition.

