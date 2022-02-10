Richard Bland Day 1 Highlights | 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic

by

DP World Tour published this video item, entitled “Richard Bland Day 1 Highlights | 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic” – below is their description.

An eventful few weeks for 49 year old Richard Bland sees him post a strong first round of 66 at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

► SUBSCRIBE: http://et.golf/Subscribe

The DP World Tour returns to Al Hamra Golf Club for the Ras al Khaimah Classic. Nicolai Højgaard has back-to-back victories in his sights following last week’s triumph at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital. The 20-year-old will be hoping to further cement his reputation as one of golf’s brightest young stars – alongside his twin brother Rasmus. Nicolai needs one more win to equal his sibling’s tally of three DP World Tour titles. Meanwhile, Jordan Smith will be aiming to continue his momentum this week at Al Hamra following an impressive start to his 2022 campaign. The Englishman has credited a lot of recent changes in his game as the catalyst behind a strong run of form, which saw him come close to a second career victory during last week. Other names to look out for include Thorbjørn Olesen, Brandon Stone, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Bland and Justin Harding.

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DPWorldTour

► TWITTER https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour

► INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/dpworldtour/

DP World Tour YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DP World Tour

This content comes from golf’s DP World Tour, part of the European Tour Network. The PGA European Tour is an organisation which operates the three leading professional golf tours in Europe: the elite European Tour, which is the principal golf tour in Europe; the European Senior Tour, for players aged fifty or older; and the developmental Challenge Tour. More golf here.

Recent from DP World Tour:

Shubhankar Sharma Opening Round 65 Highlights | 2022 Magical Kenya Open

Category: Golf

Making it on the DP World Tour | The Graduates – Ep.1

Category: Golf

Rory McIlroy’s last three holes of the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Category: Golf

In This Story: Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. Known for its year-round sun and warm temperatures, it anchors a sprawling, multicity metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It’s known for high-end spa resorts, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs. Other highlights include the Desert Botanical Garden, displaying cacti and numerous native plants.

3 Recent Items: Phoenix

TRAIL BLAZERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 2, 2022

Category: NBA

Harden Showed Out In Philly Home Debut 🏠🚨

Category: NBA

KNICKS at 76ERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 28, 2022

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....