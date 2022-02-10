DP World Tour published this video item, entitled “Richard Bland Day 1 Highlights | 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic” – below is their description.

An eventful few weeks for 49 year old Richard Bland sees him post a strong first round of 66 at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

The DP World Tour returns to Al Hamra Golf Club for the Ras al Khaimah Classic. Nicolai Højgaard has back-to-back victories in his sights following last week’s triumph at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship presented by Phoenix Capital. The 20-year-old will be hoping to further cement his reputation as one of golf’s brightest young stars – alongside his twin brother Rasmus. Nicolai needs one more win to equal his sibling’s tally of three DP World Tour titles. Meanwhile, Jordan Smith will be aiming to continue his momentum this week at Al Hamra following an impressive start to his 2022 campaign. The Englishman has credited a lot of recent changes in his game as the catalyst behind a strong run of form, which saw him come close to a second career victory during last week. Other names to look out for include Thorbjørn Olesen, Brandon Stone, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Bland and Justin Harding.

