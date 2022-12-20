Pro golfer hits a ONE YARD shot from a TREE!

by
Pro golfer hits a one yard shot from a tree!

DP World Tour published this video item, entitled “Pro golfer hits a ONE YARD shot from a TREE!” – below is their description.

Dean Burmester’s tee shot hits and finishes in a tree on the 17th hole at the Mauritius open.

► SUBSCRIBE: http://et.golf/Subscribe

After a two-year hiatus, the DP World Tour returns to the stunning island of Mauritius for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open with Mont Choisy Le Golf playing host to the co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine tour for the first time in its history. After a maiden victory on the DP World Tour last week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Ockie Strydom will be looking to back up this success with another good showing, alongside over 70 fellow South Africans who qualify from both the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour respectively. After storming to victory in the Finale of the Legends Tour, coincidentally held in Mauritius, Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn is loving island life, but will face competition to make it two-from-two with three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts teeing it up alongside Antoine Rozner who narrowly missed out on the title in 2019 after a three-hole play-off.

► WEBSITE: http://www.europeantour.com

► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DPWorldTour

► TWITTER: https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour

► INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/dpworldtour/

► TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@dpworldtour?lang=en

DP World Tour YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DP World Tour

This content comes from golf’s DP World Tour, part of the European Tour Network. The PGA European Tour is an organisation which operates the three leading professional golf tours in Europe: the elite European Tour, which is the principal golf tour in Europe; the European Senior Tour, for players aged fifty or older; and the developmental Challenge Tour. More golf here.

Recent from DP World Tour:

1 Million to 1 Golf Shots

Category: Golf

Worst golf shots of 2022 (Part 2)

Category: Golf

Unluckiest Golf Shots

Category: Golf

In This Story: Mauritius

Mauritius, an Indian Ocean island nation, is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs. The mountainous interior includes Black River Gorges National Park, with rainforests, waterfalls, hiking trails and wildlife like the flying fox. Capital Port Louis has sites such as the Champs de Mars horse track, Eureka plantation house and 18th-century Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens.

2 Recent Items: Mauritius

Antoine Rozner Final Round Highlights | 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Category: Golf

Antoine Rozner Round 3 Highlights | 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Category: Golf

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

First-look at the Moana attraction at Walt Disney World | GMA

Category: Construction, Entertainment

Barbara Walters’ sense of humor | GMA

Category: Entertainment

1 Million to 1 Golf Shots

Category: Golf

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.