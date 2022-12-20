DP World Tour published this video item, entitled “Pro golfer hits a ONE YARD shot from a TREE!” – below is their description.

Dean Burmester’s tee shot hits and finishes in a tree on the 17th hole at the Mauritius open.

After a two-year hiatus, the DP World Tour returns to the stunning island of Mauritius for the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open with Mont Choisy Le Golf playing host to the co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine tour for the first time in its history. After a maiden victory on the DP World Tour last week at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Ockie Strydom will be looking to back up this success with another good showing, alongside over 70 fellow South Africans who qualify from both the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour respectively. After storming to victory in the Finale of the Legends Tour, coincidentally held in Mauritius, Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn is loving island life, but will face competition to make it two-from-two with three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts teeing it up alongside Antoine Rozner who narrowly missed out on the title in 2019 after a three-hole play-off.

