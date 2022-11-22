Nicolas Colsaerts Announced as 2023 European Ryder Cup Vice Captain

Nicolas Colsaerts Announced as 2023 European Ryder Cup Vice Captain

Ryder Cup published this video item, entitled “Nicolas Colsaerts Announced as 2023 European Ryder Cup Vice Captain” – below is their description.

Nicolas Colsaerts’ first interview after being announced as Luke Donald’s third Vice Captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup held at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States go head-to-head in match play competition. Drama, tension, incredible golf, camaraderie and sportsmanship are served in equal measure, captivating an audience of millions around the world. It’s an event that transcends sport, yet remains true to the spirit of its founder, Samuel Ryder.

