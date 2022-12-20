Most satisfying golf video of the year

Welcome to the Official YouTube channel of the DP World Tour. Every week you can find extended tournament highlights and individual player highlights from the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. This is also the home of the 14 Club Challenge, Little Interviews, Fastest Hole and many more challenges, pranks and world record attempts featuring the biggest golfers in the world.
About This Source - DP World Tour
This content comes from golf’s DP World Tour, part of the European Tour Network. The PGA European Tour is an organisation which operates the three leading professional golf tours in Europe: the elite European Tour, which is the principal golf tour in Europe; the European Senior Tour, for players aged fifty or older; and the developmental Challenge Tour. More golf here.
Rory McIlroy MBE is a professional golfer from Northern Ireland who is a member of both the European and PGA Tours.
He is a former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking, having spent over 100 weeks in that position during his career. He is a four-time major champion, winning the 2011 U.S Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, and 2014 PGA Championship.
Along with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, he is one of three players to win four majors by the age of 25. In 2012, he became the youngest player to reach $10 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.
McIlroy has represented Europe, Great Britain & Ireland, and Ireland as both an amateur and a professional. At the Ryder Cup, he played for Europe against the United States in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, with Europe winning in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018. For his individual and team achievements he has twice been named RTÉ Sports Person of the Year, in 2011 and 2014.