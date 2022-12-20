Most satisfying golf video of the year

In This Story: Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy MBE is a professional golfer from Northern Ireland who is a member of both the European and PGA Tours.

He is a former world number one in the Official World Golf Ranking, having spent over 100 weeks in that position during his career. He is a four-time major champion, winning the 2011 U.S Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship, and 2014 PGA Championship.

Along with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, he is one of three players to win four majors by the age of 25. In 2012, he became the youngest player to reach $10 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy has represented Europe, Great Britain & Ireland, and Ireland as both an amateur and a professional. At the Ryder Cup, he played for Europe against the United States in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018, with Europe winning in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018. For his individual and team achievements he has twice been named RTÉ Sports Person of the Year, in 2011 and 2014.

