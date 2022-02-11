Highlights | Thursday | WM Phoenix Open | 2022

by

PGA TOUR published this video item, entitled “Highlights | Thursday | WM Phoenix Open | 2022” – below is their description.

Check out the best shots of the day from Thursday at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, featuring Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama among others. Play was suspended due to darkness and will resume Friday morning.

PGA TOUR YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - PGA TOUR

This content comes from the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel. The PGA Tour is the organizer of the main professional golf tours played primarily by men in the United States and North America. More golf here.

Recent from PGA TOUR:

All-time greatest shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Category: Golf

Bryson DeChambeau’s RIDICULOUS drives on No. 6 at Arnold Palmer

Category: Golf

Putting from the bunker? Hodges’ strange putt leads to disastrous double bogey

Category: Golf

In This Story: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka is an American professional golfer on the PGA Tour. In October 2018, he became World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the 2018 CJ Cup.

5 Recent Items: Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 66 | Round 2 | WM Phoenix Open | 2022

Category: Golf

Highlights | Round 2 | WM Phoenix Open | 2022

Category: Golf

Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 66 | Round 1 | WM Phoenix Open | 2022

Category: Golf

Highlights | Round 2 | Sentry | 2022

Category: Golf

Brooks Koepka shoots 5-under 68 | Round 1 | Sentry | 2022

Category: Golf

In This Story: Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. Known for its year-round sun and warm temperatures, it anchors a sprawling, multicity metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It’s known for high-end spa resorts, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs. Other highlights include the Desert Botanical Garden, displaying cacti and numerous native plants.

3 Recent Items: Phoenix

Breaking down James Harden’s first 2 games with the 76ers | NBA Stock Report

Category: Sport

NUGGETS at TRAIL BLAZERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 27, 2022

Category: NBA

JAZZ at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 27, 2022

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....