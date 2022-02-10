Former Bachelor shanks shot into photographer at WM Phoenix Open

by

PGA TOUR published this video item, entitled “Former Bachelor shanks shot into photographer at WM Phoenix Open” – below is their description.

Prior to the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, former “Bachelor” Matt James participated in the Shot at Glory challenge on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and unfortunately hit an errant tee shot that hit the leg of a photographer. James apologizes to the photographer while talking about the need to improve his golf game.

PGA TOUR YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - PGA TOUR

This content comes from the official PGA TOUR YouTube channel. The PGA Tour is the organizer of the main professional golf tours played primarily by men in the United States and North America. More golf here.

Recent from PGA TOUR:

One gator, two polar opposite reactions 🐊😅

Category: Golf

Arnie playing boldly at age 74 👑

Category: Golf

Tony Finau’s breakthrough and Will Zalatoris’ emergence | The CUT | PGA TOUR Originals

Category: Golf

In This Story: Phoenix

Phoenix is the capital of the southwestern U.S. state of Arizona. Known for its year-round sun and warm temperatures, it anchors a sprawling, multicity metropolitan area known as the Valley of the Sun. It’s known for high-end spa resorts, Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses and vibrant nightclubs. Other highlights include the Desert Botanical Garden, displaying cacti and numerous native plants.

3 Recent Items: Phoenix

TRAIL BLAZERS at SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | March 2, 2022

Category: NBA

Harden Showed Out In Philly Home Debut 🏠🚨

Category: NBA

KNICKS at 76ERS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | February 28, 2022

Category: NBA

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....