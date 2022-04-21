PGA TOUR published this video item, entitled “DJ vs. HVIII, Morgan Hoffmann returns and Zurich preview | The CUT | PGA TOUR Originals” – below is their description.

Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III go head-to-head in a South Carolina vs. North Carolina challenge; a closer look at Sepp Straka’s game as he walks the course with instructor Travis Fulton. PGA TOUR YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.