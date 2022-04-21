DJ vs. HVIII, Morgan Hoffmann returns and Zurich preview | The CUT | PGA TOUR Originals

Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III go head-to-head in a South Carolina vs. North Carolina challenge; a closer look at Sepp Straka’s game as he walks the course with instructor Travis Fulton.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Hunter Johnson (nicknamed simply “DJ”) is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He has won two major championships, the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club with a 4-under-par score of 276 and the 2020 Masters Tournament with a record score of 268, 20-under-par.

