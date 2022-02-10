Germany Complete Sweep As Geisenberger Wins Sixth Gold In Thrilling Final | 2022 Winter Olympics

Eurosport published this video item, entitled “Germany Complete Sweep As Geisenberger Wins Sixth Gold In Thrilling Final | 2022 Winter Olympics” – below is their description.

Legend Natalie Geisenberger secured the triple double over three Winter Olympics by helping Germany to team relay gold, having won the singles earlier in the week. The 34-year-old – the greatest female luger of all time – now has six Olympic titles. Johannes Ludwig and the doubles pair of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt also won their second gold of the Games.

