CBS Sports HQ published this video item, entitled “FULL 7-ROUND Mock Draft: EVERY PICK for the New Orleans Saints | CBS Sports HQ” – below is their description.

NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson joins CBS Sports HQ to break down EVERY pick the Saints made in his full 7-round Mock Draft. CBS Sports HQ YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.