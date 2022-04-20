Amazon Prime Video Sport published this video item, entitled “”For Fiorentina, It’s the Game OF THE YEAR!” | All or Nothing: Juventus” – below is their description.

The rivalry between Juventus and Fiorentina has become one of Italian footballs most exciting rivalry, however, as the Christmas break is upon them, Juve experience the hard life defeat in the hands of the I Viola. Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.