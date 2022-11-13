Serie A published this video item, entitled “Verona-Spezia 1-2 | Nzola double fires Spezia to away win: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23” – below is their description.

A second-half comeback, spearheaded by Angolan striker Mbala Nzola, saw Spezia claim a much-needed win to head into the break 6 points above the hot zone | Serie A 2022/23 #Highlights #VeronaSpezia #SerieA Serie A YouTube Channel

